ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. fuel ethanol production declined by more than 6 percent the week ending Sept. 16, falling to the lowest level since February 2021, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Aug. 21. Ethanol stocks fell by nearly 2 percent.

Fuel ethanol production averaged 901,000 barrels per day the week ending Sept. 16, down 62,000 barrels per day when compared to the 963,000 barrels per day of production reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, production for the week ending Sept. 16 was down 25,000 barrels per day.

Weekly ending stocks of fuel ethanol fell to 22.501 million barrels the week ending Sept. 16, down 342,000 barrels when compared to the 22.843 million barrels of stocks reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, stocks for the week ending Sept. 16 were up 2.39 million barrels.