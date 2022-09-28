By Renewable Fuels Association | September 28, 2022

The Renewable Fuels Association elected officers and its board of directors today at its annual membership meeting in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Erik Huschitt, CEO of Badger State Ethanol, was elected chairman of the organization, replacing Jeanne McCaherty of Guardian Energy Management.

“I am humbled and honored to become chairman of the Renewable Fuels Association, which continues to lead our ethanol industry with an amazing leader, a fabulous staff, and members who are tremendous Americans representing their plants, businesses and communities,” Huschitt said.

Huschitt, of Monroe, Wisconsin, has been with Badger State since January 2002 and currently serves as president of the Wisconsin BioFuels Association. He also has spent years on the board of the Wisconsin Agri-Business Association, which plays a vital role in Wisconsin’s feed and grain industries.

RFA’s board also elected Jeff Oestmann, CEO of Granite Falls Energy, as vice chairman. Before becoming CEO of Granite Falls in May 2021, he served as head of biofuels operations at Syngenta and was previously CEO of East Kansas Agri-Energy.

“Erik Huschitt and Jeff Oestmann have proven themselves time and again as thoughtful and strategic leaders deeply committed to the role ethanol can play not just in the communities they serve, but also across our nation and around the world,” said RFA President and CEO Geoff Cooper. “This is a critical and exciting time for the ethanol industry. We know Erik and Jeff will provide outstanding leadership and guidance to the association and the entire industry as we face the many challenges and opportunities that lie ahead in 2023. Over more than four decades, our successes and defining victories as an organization have resulted from the drive and vision of our officers and board of directors. We know that tradition will continue with the leaders elected here today.”

Retaining their current positions in board leadership for 2023 are Rick Schwarck, president of Absolute Energy, as board secretary, and Mike Jerke, CEO of Southwest Iowa Renewable Energy, as treasurer.