By Axens | November 01, 2022

Idemitsu has selected Axens’ alcohol-to-jet (ATJ) technology for its first sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) project in Japan, contributing to Japan energy transitions in the field of aviation.

Axens ATJ solution is a process by which either 1G or advanced bioethanol (2G) is converted to SAF via different steps. It associates technologies with a proven commercial track record of over 100 reference units operated with similar homogeneous and heterogeneous catalysts.

This project is commissioned by the New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO).

“Axens is the only supplier able to provide technology, catalysts and associated services including domestic technical support. This project is a first ATJ project for us. We are already working with the New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO) in order to follow the SAF roadmap defined by Japanese government. We are thrilled to reach this goal by collaborating with Axens reliable solutions and looking forward for a long term partnership,” said Junzo Yamamoto, Idemitsu executive officer for manufacturing and technology.

“Axens is honored to work with Idemitsu. Idemitsu is a great company with high level of technical skills towards its growing sustainable ambition,” said Xavier Decoodt, Axens ATJ product line vice president.