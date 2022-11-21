ADVERTISEMENT

Sheetz is kicking off the holiday season with a discount on E15 blended fuel. From Nov. 21 through Nov. 28, the Mid-Atlantic restaurant and convenience chain will offer Unleaded 88, a fuel containing 15 percent ethanol, for $1.99 per gallon. The promotion will only be available oat the 368 Sheetz stores that offer Unleaded 88.

“Sheetz is a family owned and operated company and at the heart of everything we do is giving back to our customers and the communities we reside in,” said Travis Sheetz, president and CEO of Sheetz. “We hope this price reduction provides much-needed relief at the pump for our customers as they travel for the Thanksgiving holiday.”

The Renewable Fuels Association is applauding Sheetz for dramatically reducing the price of E15 fuel ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline was $3.66 per gallon as of Nov. 21, according to the RFA.

“At a time when so many families are hitting the road to come together for a special holiday, this is a great gift for those who have access to Sheetz stores,” said Geoff Cooper, president and CEO of the RFA. “Not only will Sheetz customers save money when they fill up with E15 for their Thanksgiving road trip, but they can also take pride in the fact that choosing E15 is better for the environment and helps reduce our world’s reliance on crude oil from OPEC nations and Russia. We’re grateful Sheetz has once again set an example for other retailers to follow.”