By Renewable Fuels Association | November 28, 2022

Renewable Fuels Association Vice President of Technical and Regulatory Affairs Kelly Davis has been appointed for the fifth time to the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Advisory Committee (REEEAC), which advises the agency on issues related to the exportation of U.S. renewable energy and energy efficiency products and services. She will serve through May 2024.

“Since 2014, I have been proud to serve on this valuable committee to expand the competitiveness of U.S. exports of renewable energy, specifically ethanol for fuel use,” Davis said. “I am looking forward to the next Charter with a renewed enthusiasm towards our exportable climate friendly solutions.”

Established in 2010, the REEEAC is composed of senior private sector representatives that provide advice to the Secretary of Commerce on the development and administration of programs and policies to expand the export competitiveness of U.S. renewable energy and energy efficiency products and services.

Click here for a May 2022 report from Davis about the committee’s activities.