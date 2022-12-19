ADVERTISEMENT

The family-owned convenience store chain Kum & Go is celebrating the holidays with a promotion on E15 fuel. The company will price E15 for $1.99 per gallon from Dec. 23 through Dec. 26. Kum & Go currently offers the fuel blend at 198 locations.

“As a family-owned company, Kum & Go is always looking for ways to make days better for our customers in the communities we serve,” said Ken Kleemeier, vice president of fuels at Kum & Go. “During a time when many will be traveling, we are delighted to offer this promotion on our E15 fuel.”

Growth Energy is applauding Kum & Go for its holiday discount on E15.

“Ethanol blends have been America’s best shield against skyrocketing fuel prices all year long, and thanks to our retail partners at Kum & Go, those savings could make an even bigger difference this holiday season,” said Jake Comer, Growth Energy’s vice president of market development. “Now is a great time to take advantage of deep discounts on E15, which has already fueled more than 30 billion miles on the road for American drivers. We applaud Kum & Go’s leadership in offering consumers access to higher biofuel blends like E15, and for giving back to their guests with this incredible promotion.”

“Also known as Unleaded 88, E15 is an ideal lower-cost, lower-carbon option, approved by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for all light-duty cars and trucks model year 2001 or newer. That’s more than 96 percent of light duty vehicles, which account for 98 percent of all vehicle miles traveled,” added Comer. “We’re grateful to our friends at Kum & Go for giving holiday drivers another reason to celebrate the season, and we urge leaders in Congress to do the same by acting on legislation to ensure E15 will remain available to drivers all year long.”

Additional information on the promotion is available on the Kum & Go website.