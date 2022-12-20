ADVERTISEMENT

UNICA, the Brazilian sugarcane industry association, has announced sugarcane processing by mills in the south-central region of the country was up during the second half of November. Ethanol production and sales also increased.

Mills in the region process 16.23 million metric tons of sugarcane during the second half of November, up 318.75 percent when compared to the same period of last year. Since the beginning of the current harvest season, which began April 1, mills in the region have 521.19 million metric tons of sugarcane, up 2.06 percent when compared to the same period of last year.

Ethanol production for the second half of November reached 887.26 million liters (234.39 million gallons), up 148.05 percent. Production included 387.4 million liters of hydrous ethanol, up 220.6 percent, and 499.86 million liters of anhydrous ethanol, up 111 percent. Corn ethanol production accounted for 196.81 million liters, or 22.2 percent of production, during the two-week period, up 24.94 percent when compared to the same period of 2021.

Since the beginning of the current harvest season, mills in the region have produced 26.57 billion liters of ethanol, up 1.3 percent. Production included 15.23 billion liters of hydrous ethanol, down 1.75 percent, and 11.25 billion liters of anhydrous ethanol, up 5.78 percent. Corn ethanol accounted for 2.85 billion liters of production, up 26.29 percent.

Mills in the south-central region of Brazil sold 2.43 billion liters of ethanol in November, up 17.79 percent when compared to the same period of last year. Domestic sales included 1.25 billion liters of hydrous ethanol, up 18.21 percent, and 958.8 million liters of anhydrous ethanol, up 11.9 percent. Approximately 221.7 million liters of ethanol was sold into export markets during the month, up 48.06 percent, including 82.94 million liters of hydrous ethanol, down 16 percent, and 138.76 million liters of anhydrous ethanol, up 172.12 percent.

Total ethanol sales since the beginning of the current harvest season reached 19.83 billion liters, up 4.3 percent, including 11.48 billion liters of hydrous ethanol, down 2.23 percent, and 8.35 billion liters of anhydrous ethanol, up 14.86 percent. Domestic sales since beginning of the current harvest season include 10.83 billion liters of hydrous ethanol, down 1.71 percent, and 7.27 billion liters of anhydrous ethanol, up 6.15 percent. Export sales during the same period reached 1.73 billion liters, up 51.21 percent.