U.S. fuel ethanol production was down 3 percent the week ending Dec. 16, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Dec. 21. Ethanol stocks fell by more than 1 percent during the week.

Fuel ethanol production averaged 1.029 million barrels per day the week ending Dec. 16, down 32,000 barrels per day when compared to the 1.061 million barrels of production reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, production for the week ending Dec. 16 was down 22,000 barrels per day.

Stocks of fuel ethanol fell to 24.067 million barrels the week ending Dec. 16, down 342,000 barrels when compared to the 24.409 million barrels of stocks reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, stocks for the week ending Dec. 16 were up 3.362 million barrels.