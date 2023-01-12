ADVERTISEMENT

The USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service released its 2022 Crop Production Annual Summary on Jan. 12, reporting that U.S. corn growers produced 13.7 billion bushels of corn last year, down 9 percent when compared to 2021.

U.S. corn yields for 2022 are estimated at 173.3 bushels per acre, down 3.4 bushels when compared to the 2021 record high yield of 176.7 bushels per acre. Area harvested for grain was at 79.2 million acres last year, down 7 percent from 2021.

The USDA’s Grain Stocks report shows that corn stored as of Dec. 1, 2022 was estimated to be down 7 percent when compared to the same date of 2021. Corn stored in all positions was at 10.8 bushels, according to the agency.