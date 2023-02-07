By Growth Energy | February 07, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

Emily Skor, CEO of Growth Energy, issued the following statement in advance of President Biden’s 2023 State of the Union address:

“We applaud this administration’s ongoing support for clean energy to combat climate change and protect working families from volatile oil prices. Properly implemented, the president’s Inflation Reduction Act promises to drive historic progress, with new resources for clean fuels, carbon capture, biofuel blending infrastructure, and Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF). As President Biden has said before, ‘you simply can’t get to net-zero by 2050 without biofuels’. At the same time, we urge the White House to renew its focus on ongoing efforts to accelerate progress under the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS) and to expand the availability of lower-cost, lower-carbon E15 blends. The EPA must meet its dual commitments to Growth Energy members to issue final biofuel requirements under the RFS by June 14, and to expand access to E15 in time for the summer driving season.”