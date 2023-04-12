Industry announcements from the May issue of Ethanol Producer Magazine, including Gevo's partnership with Zero6 Energy; Marquis' CCS project starting; the proposed Heartland Greenway pipeline expansion, and more.

By Ethanol Producer Magazine | April 12, 2023

Gevo finalizes agreement with

Zero6 Energy for hydrogen project

Gevo Inc. has finalized a hydrogen development services agreement with Zero6 Energy (formerly Juhl Energy) for the development of a 20-megawatt hydrogen production facility in Lake Preston, South Dakota, using Cummins Inc. electrolyzer technology. The facility, known as the Dakota Renewable Hydrogen Project, will be an integral part of Gevo’s Net-Zero 1 renewable hydrocarbon plant that is under development.

“We are excited to again be working with the Zero6 team on the development of a project that is crucial to the decarbonization of Gevo’s liquid transportation fuels and our long-term goal of developing net-zero emissions fuel and chemical products,” said Gevo President and COO Chris Ryan. “After our mutual success on the development of wind power for the defossilized electrification of our development facility in Luverne, Minnesota, we are confident that Zero6 will be an excellent partner for our Net-Zero 1 hydrocarbon production facility.”



Detailed engineering begins on Marquis Energy CCS project

Gas Liquids Engineering Ltd. has started detailed engineering on a carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) project for Marquis Carbon Capture LLC at the Marquis Industrial Complex that houses the 365 MMgy Marquis Energy-Illinois LLC ethanol plant. Carbon dioxide will be captured from the facility, compressed, dehydrated and injected into an onsite well for permanent underground storage, all located within the Marquis Industrial Complex. Once constructed, the project will be the largest operational BECCS (bioenergy carbon capture and storage) project in the state of Illinois, permanently sequestering 1.2 million tons of CO 2 per year.



"This project is an exceptional application for CCS technology and will make Marquis a leading producer of low-carbon bio-products,” said Ryan Arnold, director of business development at Gas Liquids Engineering. Jason Marquis, COO of Marquis Inc., said the company is on path to building a more sustainable world by decarbonizing its bioproducts.



Navigator CO 2 expands scope of Heartland Greenway pipeline

Navigator CO 2 Ventures LLC has filed an updated permit application with the Illinois Commerce Commission to expand the scope of its proposed carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS) pipeline—the Heartland Greenway. The updated application includes the addition of 42 miles of proposed pipeline that will connect to additional permanent storage locations in central Illinois.



The company says the revised application is a significant step toward the acceleration of carbon sequestration in the region. “Central Illinois is home to some of the world’s most well-studied and proven geology for carbon storage, and Navigator is working diligently to help advance this opportunity,” a company press release stated. “By leveraging the region’s top-tier geology, Navigator will be able to expand the economic benefits of CCUS to more stakeholders in Illinois, increase storage capacity, and provide a range of carbon management solutions to its growing customer base.”

‘A Vision and Beyond:’

POET Celebrates 35 Years

Sioux Falls, South Dakota-based POET, the world’s largest producer of biofuels, is celebrating its 35th anniversary this year. The company, which built its success from humble beginnings, has experienced unparalleled growth since its inception in 1987—becoming the largest and fastest-growing biofuels company on the planet.



What began as a small-scale bioethanol plant on the Broin family farm led to the purchase of a 1-million-gallon-per-year facility in Scotland, South Dakota, and has fueled what the company calls “a legacy of innovation and economic growth across America’s Heartland.” Today, POET boasts an annual production rate of 3 billion gallons of bioethanol, 14 billion pounds of animal feed and 1 billion pounds of corn oil at its 33 bioprocessing plants.

POET is marking the milestone by releasing a short film titled “A Vision and Beyond: The Story of POET.”



Visit https://poet.com/history/ to watch the film.

PROtect acquires Houston

Integrity Consultants

PROtect LLC has acquired Houston Integrity Consultants based in Houston, Texas. The acquired company is a specialized provider of risk-based inspection services including inspection data management system software. The company is well known for its proficiency in addressing complex inspection and reliability challenges faced by the oil and gas, petrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, renewables and refining industries. PROtect LLC, a longtime service provider to the ethanol industry, is a leading safety, reliability and compliance services company based in Wichita, Kansas.



"The acquisition of Houston Integrity Consultants represents a significant milestone for our company and complements our current mechanical integrity (MI), process safety management, and engineering capabilities,” said Nathan VanderGriend, CEO of PROtect. “With HIC's capabilities and experience, we can now offer our clients additional MI inspection program strategies and highly desirable software applications to support their overall programs.”

Rondo Energy adds thermal energy storage at Calgren

Rondo Energy, a provider of zero-carbon industrial heat, and Calgren Renewable Fuels, a producer of low-carbon intensity (CI) ethanol, biodiesel and renewable natural gas, have commissioned a 2 MWh Rondo Heat Battery (RHB) at Calgren’s facility in Pixley, California.



The heat battery captures intermittent renewable electricity, stores it at very high temperatures in brick materials and delivers continuous industrial heat on demand. About half of the total carbon emissions of liquid biofuel comes from fossil fuel used in the refining processes. Rondo Heat Batteries eliminate these emissions by replacing fuel combustion with renewable electricity, dropping into existing facilities without process changes. According to Rondo, biofuels produced using this type of heat and power can cut their CI in half. The RHB is delivering heat to Calgren on a heat-as-a-service basis, supplying energy at a cost per MMBtu lower than gas-fired heat.

