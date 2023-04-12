ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. fuel ethanol fell by more than 4 percent the week ending April 7, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration on April 12. Weekly ending stocks of fuel ethanol were down slightly.

Ethanol production averaged 959,000 barrels per day the week ending April 7, down 44,000 barrels per day when compared to the 1.003 million barrels per day of production reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, production for the week ending April 7 was down 36,000 barrels per day.

Weekly ending stocks of fuel ethanol fell to 25.128 million barrels the week ending April 7, down 8,000 barrels when compared to the 25.136 million barrels of stocks reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, stocks for the week ending April 7 were up 325,000 barrels.