ADVERTISEMENT

Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, on April 12 sent a letter to President Joe Biden urging him to issue an emergency waiver to allow E15 sales to continue through the summer 2023 driving season. The letter marked the one-year anniversary of Biden’s trip to Poet’s biorefinery in Menlo, Iowa, where he announced plans for his administration to issue an emergency waiver allowing E15 sales to continue during the summer 2022 driving season.

“One year ago on April 12, 2022, you announced the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) would issue an emergency waiver to allow for the summertime sale of E15,” Grassley wrote. “At that time, Russia had recently begun the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. The United States joined its global partners in denying the Russian Federation its fundamental economic resource, energy, through banning Russian oil imports.

“This along with a combination of supply chain disruptions and inflation led to record high gas prices last year. As you put it, E15 is one solution, ‘to help deny Putin the ability to weaponized his energy resources against American families.’

“I write today to urge you to once again issue an emergency waiver to allow for the summertime sale of E15, extending the Reid vapor pressure (RVP) waiver from June 1 through September 15,” Grassley continued. “Today, the United States continues to feel the energy strain that Russia has caused alongside the most recent announcement from the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries of cutting one million barrels a day in production. Gas prices are rising and continue to strain the budgets of Iowa families.”

Grassley stresses that summertime sales of E15 in 2022 support farmers, created and sustained jobs, and reduced U.S. reliance on foreign oil and helped consumers save at the pump. “This is as true today as it was one year ago, and I call on your Administration to continue these efforts as you did last year,” he wrote.

“While Russia continues efforts to weaponize its energy resources, and the OPEC cartel artificially manipulates supply markets, biofuels such as ethanol give America another tool in the effort for energy independence,” Grassley continued. “This tool is multiplied in higher blends such as E15, E30, and E85. Additionally, higher blends of biofuels help lower costs for American families at the pump. Recent reports show that the national average for E15 is $0.16 cheaper per gallon than gasoline. This would lead to hundreds of dollars in savings for American families and it will come to no cost to federal taxpayers.”

A full copy of the letter is available on Grassley’s website.