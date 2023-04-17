By Green Plains Inc. | April 17, 2023

Green Plains Inc. on April 11 released its 2022 Sustainability Report, outlining environmental, social and governance priorities and targets. The third annual report highlights significant progress already achieved toward Green Plains’ commitment to carbon neutrality in operational emissions by 2050, as well as in enhanced governance, disclosures and third-party validation procedures, and safety best practices.

“Green Plains has always been a true sustainability story,” said Todd Becker, president and CEO. “We are uniquely positioned at the intersection of agriculture, energy and technology, and have a crucial role to play in decarbonizing the ingredients needed to feed and fuel a growing world. Our longstanding commitment to sustainability has only grown every year, as evidenced in each annual Sustainability Report detailing our achievements. We emphasize credibility, transparency and accountability in our role as a leader in sustainable agriculture technology.”

The following achievements, among many others, are outlined in the 2022 Sustainability Report:

•26 percent reduction in operational greenhouse gas emissions from 2018 baseline •46 percent decrease in Occupational Safety and Health Administration Total Recordable Incident Rate from 2020, achieving 2025 goal •Received validation of near-term 2030 targets from the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) in alignment with a 1.5 degree Celsius trajectory, the most ambitious designation currently available •Shareholders approved proposal to declassify board of directors, enhancing shareholder rights

Find Green Plains’ 2022 Sustainability Report here.