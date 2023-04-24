By Renewable Fuels Association | April 24, 2023

The Renewable Fuels Association is pleased to announce that ethanol industry veteran Justin Schultz has joined the organization’s staff as its new Director of Environment, Health & Safety (EH&S). In this role, Justin will serve as a resource to member companies on EH&S and regulatory issues, interact with key regulatory agencies, lead RFA’s member committees focused on EH&S issues, and oversee other activities that support the association’s mission.

“We are thrilled to welcome Justin to the RFA family and we know his industry experience and knowledge will be an incredibly valuable asset to RFA and its members,” said RFA President and CEO Geoff Cooper. “Technical and regulatory leadership for the industry has always been one of RFA’s hallmarks, and I know Justin is the right person at the right time to carry on this tradition of excellence for the association.”

Before joining RFA, Schultz worked for Southwest Iowa Renewable Energy since 2009. He has managed regulatory, safety, and compliance issues for the Council Bluffs, Iowa, biorefinery. His duties included managing programs regulated by OSHA , FDA, SEC, and other federal and state agencies, as well as investor relations and interacting with state and federal legislators and regulators on industry policy issues. He also has served seven years on the Pottawattamie County board of supervisors and holds the rank of Major in the Iowa Army National Guard. Schultz has also been an active member of RFA’s Young Professionals Network since its inception. Schultz received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Iowa and a master’s degree from American University in Washington.

"I am thoroughly excited to be joining the RFA team for this incredible opportunity—I’m truly honored and grateful,” Schultz said. “With my unique set of skills and experience, I hope to bring a fact-based, real-world perspective to the regulatory agencies and policy makers whose decisions affect RFA’s members. Our industry has some tough challenges and some big opportunities ahead, and I am eager to hit the ground running!"