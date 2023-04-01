By Office of Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks | April 26, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

The Members of Iowa’s Congressional Delegation released the following statement on the debt ceiling package negotiations, which resulted in major concessions to protect Iowa’s farmers.

The below statement can be attributed to Representatives Mariannette Miller-Meeks (IA-01), Ashley Hinson (IA-02), Zach Nunn (IA-03), and Randy Feenstra (IA-04).

“The biofuels industry drives the Iowa economy and is vital to our nation's energy security. We are proud to deliver a major victory for this industry and our whole state in these negotiations.

“Since this proposal was unveiled, our delegation has stood united for Iowa’s farmers and producers fighting to amend the bill to protect biofuels tax credits. Having successfully amended the bill to protect funding for these tax credits, our delegation will vote for this legislation, which is a starting point to avoid a default and cut wasteful spending. As negotiations continue, we have made it crystal clear that we will not support any bill that eliminates any of these critical biofuels tax credits.

“Iowa farmers and producers feed and fuel the world, and we will always have their backs. Now, it is past time for President Joe Biden to stop playing politics with our nation’s fiscal health, which means working with us to cut wasteful spending and prevent a catastrophic default.”