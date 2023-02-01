By POET | April 26, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

POET, the world’s largest producer of biofuels and a leading producer of bioproducts, announced the signing of an exclusive partnership agreement with Midwest Commodities in Detroit, Michigan.

As part of the agreement, Midwest Commodities will provide DDGS truck-to-container transload services solely to POET so that POET can more efficiently serve its global customer base.

“At POET, we pride ourselves in bringing high-quality, sustainable bioproducts to customers all over the world,” said Greg Breukelman, president of POET Bioproducts. “This partnership with Midwest Commodities will assist us in our mission of providing our international customers the best possible service with the most dependable and efficient supply chains. This is especially important as we face global supply challenges.”

“POET has been a valued client of Midwest Commodities for the past ten years,” said Gary Luginbill and Steve Patton, owners of Midwest Commodities. “We look forward to this expanded partnership with a company known globally for its consistency and excellence.”

In addition to producing 3 billion gallons of bioethanol, 14 billion pounds of distillers grains, and 975 million pounds of corn oil per year, POET is currently the 36th-largest container shipper in the U.S., exporting bioproducts to more than 25 countries around the world — and growing. Last September, POET also acquired a rail-to-container transload facility near the Port of Savannah, one of the highest-volume container ports in the U.S.

“POET takes a lot of pride in our partnerships,” said Breukelman. “Midwest Commodities has been an outstanding partner, and we look forward to continuing to develop our relationship in the coming years.”