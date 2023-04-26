ADVERTISEMENT

The USDA recently released its Grain Crushings and Co-Products Production Report for April, reporting that corn use for fuel ethanol in February was down when compared to both the previous month and February 2022.

Total corn consumed for alcohol and other uses was 444 million bushels in February, down 10 percent when compared to January and down 3 percent when compared to February of last year.

Corn consumed for fuel alcohol reached 400 million bushels in February, down 9 percent from the previous month and down 2 percent from February 2022. Corn consumed for dry milling fuel production and wet milling fuel production was at 91.5 percent and 8.5 percent, respectively.

The USDA withheld the volume of grain sorghum that was consumed for fuel ethanol production in February to avoid disclosure of data for individual operations.

At dry mills, condensed distillers solubles production fell to 77,506 tons in February, down from 100,116 tons the previous month and 103,037 tons during the same month of last year. Corn oil production was at 160,215 tons, down from 172,399 tons in January, but up from 154,933 tons in February 2022. Distillers dried grains production was at 338,869 tons, down from 374,753 tons the previous month, but up from 303,755 tons in February of last year. Distillers dried grains with solubles production fell to 1.56 million tons, down from 1.71 million tons in January and 1.69 million tons in February of the previous year. Distillers wet grains production fell to 1.16 million tons, down from 1.26 million tons the previous month and 1.29 million tons during the same month of last year. Modified distillers grain production fell to 466,269 tons, down from both 582,926 tons in January and 492,839 tons in February 2022.

At well mills, corn germ meal production fell to 40,619 tons in February, down from 48,319 tons the previous month and 48,016 tons in February of last year. Corn gluten feel production was at 247,817 tons, down from 268,446 tons in January, but up from 237,555 tons in February 2022. Corn gluten meal production was at 108,496 tons, down from 117,945 tons the previous month, but up from 75,040 tons during the same month of the previous year. Wet corn gluten feed production fell to 185,051 tons, down from both 208,090 tons in January and 190,577 tons in February of the previous year.

At dry and wet mills, carbon dioxide captured fell to 195,862 tons, down from both 213,294 tons in January and 227,188 tons in February 2022.