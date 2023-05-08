A trusted one-stop-shop for plants going into annual or semiannual shutdowns, Premium's services include hydroblasting, sand blasting, dry ice blasting and vac services. With technologies like automated lancing, it always gets the job done right.

Industrial cleaning and maintenance company, Premium Plant Services has been helping ethanol producers keep their plants running at peak efficiency for 15 years. Dan Rice, director of operations, explains that Premium Plant Services is a trusted “one-stop-shop” for ethanol producers going into annual or semiannual shutdowns.



The company’s services include hydroblasting, sand blasting, dry ice blasting and vac services. The company uses automated lancing in vessels to maintain consistent, high-quality cleaning.



“I think where we stand out and how we’re different is that we’re pretty relationship based, we want to build that relationship and build trust with our customers,” says Ian Hughes, general manager of Premium Plant Services’ Midwest division. As part of the sales team, Hughes helps producers solve problems, while Rice gets boots on the ground to implement the solution.



Commitment is key to customer relationships, Rice explains, and Premium’s commitment is evidenced by the long-term relationships the company has with many of its customers. Building a relationship and knowing each plant’s individual needs allows Premium to provide the best service to every producer. “It helps us a lot to be able to know what they want and how they want it done, Rice says. “For them to know us and know how we do things, we can put our heads together to get their shutdowns done more efficiently. The more familiar we are with their needs the more efficient we become year in and year out. With that partnership there is no need to look for another contractor every year.”

