Ethanol producers share their experiences with Veolia Water Technologies & Solutions, which offers value-added treatment products and services to address some of the most challenging reliability and sustainability issues biorefineries face.

As a major vendor/supplier to the ethanol industry, it is essential to proactively anticipate customers’ unique business needs. Beyond understanding why clients would do business with you, a true sign of success is their testament to the value-added solutions provided. Industry leaders document this process and repeat: it isn’t selling if you provide solutions.



Bill Steffen, plant manager with Husker Ag, collaborated with Veolia Water Technologies & Solutions at an industry trade show about reducing production lost time due to shutdowns for offline cleaning. With an ongoing partnership, Steffen has been impressed by how the Veolia’s capabilities allow the ethanol plant to maintain steady production rates between shutdowns, optimizing its product and approach for the plant’s unique needs while collaborating with him and his team throughout the process.



Additionally, Pennsylvania Grain Processing (PGP) trusted Veolia to find the right solution for its plant, through collaboration with its staff. Over the past year of utilizing Veolia’s products, John Bamford, plant manager, and Josh Barrett, production manager, have seen their plant operate on a new level.



“It wasn’t all about the product,” Bamford says. “The agenda was to remove the barrier, so it kind of went away from, ‘Okay, let’s just push this product or we’ll try something else,’ to, ‘let’s work together to remove that barrier to get where you need to be.’”



Veolia offers value-added treatment products and services to address ethanol, biodiesel and renewable diesel producers’ most challenging reliability and sustainability issues, from preventing column and exchanger fouling, to ensuring quality of utility water and wastewater. The company is the partner of choice for plant operators and leverages 100 collective years of expertise, including global experience in the ethanol industry identifying solutions for tough-to-treat streams via innovative technologies.



