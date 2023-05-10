News and business announcements from the June issue of Ethanol Producer Magazine, including Kelly Davis being named VP of New Energy Blue, Steve Ward returning to NCERC, and ClearFlame Engine Technologies' latest raise of funding.

By Ethanol Producer Magazine | May 10, 2023

Davis named vice president of New Energy Blue

New Energy Blue has hired Kelly Davis as vice president, a new position at the company. Davis will augment the company's technical, regulatory and operations expertise as it staffs up to build out a series of clean-tech biomass refineries, which aim to produce low-carbon biobased fuels and chemicals from corn stalks, wheat straw and, in the future, perennial grasses.



Davis joins New Energy Blue after a decade as vice president of technical and regulatory affairs with the Renewable Fuels Association. A chemist by training, she brings three decades of biofuels experience in quality management, production and marketing. Davis will work with local farmers in Iowa, sourcing crop residue for conversion into second-generation fuels. She will also develop expanded uses for the clean lignin produced at New Energy Blue’s future biorefineries.





ClearFlame Engine Technologies raises $30 million in Series B funding

Chicago-based ClearFlame Engine Technologies has raised $30 million in Series B funding to bring to market innovative solutions that power heavy-duty engines with clean, renewable fuels and create a viable business solution to reduce carbon and soot. The company’s patented technology runs on a range of renewable liquid fuels including ethanol.



The latest investments were led by Mercuria Energy Group, one of the world's largest privately held energy and commodities companies, with Mercuria and Breakthrough Energy Ventures both making second investments. Other new investors were also announced.



“Federal Department of Energy funding moved us from concept to patent,” said BJ Johnson, ClearFlame CEO and company co-founder. “[And] series A funding propelled us from patent to pilot. This latest investment round can accelerate us from pilot to proven product in multiple markets, starting with long-haul trucks.”





Ward returns to NCERC as project management engineer

The National Corn-to-Ethanol Research Center at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville (NCERC at SIUE) is pleased to welcome Steve Ward, PE, as its new project management engineer. In his new role, Ward will oversee research projects in NCERC’s pilot- and demonstration-scale research laboratories while working directly with clients from across the world that come to the center to perform scale-up of commercial-bound biotechnologies. In addition to his role on the research team, Steve will serve as a mentor for NCERC’s operations staff and those who participate in the workforce training programs at the center.



Ward brings over 15 years of experience in engineering and project management to the NCERC leadership team, including previous employment at the center, holding multiple roles there from 2004 to 2016.





CHP Alliance urges Congress for support in FY 2024 budget



The Combined Heat and Power Alliance and more than 50 businesses, manufacturers, end-users, trade associations, non-profits and others sent a letter urging House and Senate leadership of the Energy and Water Development Appropriations Subcommittee to support robust funding for combined heat and power (CHP) programs in the fiscal year 2024 budget.



The letter requests funding for several programs within the Department of Energy’s Advanced Materials and Manufacturing Technologies Office and Industrial Efficiency & Decarbonization Office, including: $58 million in funding to help interested parties deploy CHP systems; $20 million in funding directed toward RD&D and technical assistance for renewable- and hydrogen-fueled CHP to be used in industry; and $35 million in funding to support economy-wide decarbonization efforts and fund research and development of materials with high thermal and/or electrical conductivity, including CHP systems and waste heat recovery.