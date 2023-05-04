ADVERTISEMENT

The Andersons Inc. released first quarter financial results on May 2, with company officials reporting “solid” results for the renewables segment despite low ethanol crush margins during most of the quarter.

Brian Valentine, chief financial officer at The Andersons, said the company began to see significant improvement in crush margins in March, with those improvements continuing into the second quarter.

CEO Pat Bowe said that the company believes its eastern ethanol plants remain favorably located with expected lower corn costs throughout the summer. The western plants, however, are facing much higher corn basis levels. He said the company is continuing to make investments in its facilities to improve both the quality and yield of distillers corn oil, a low-carbon feedstock for renewable diesel production.

According to Bowe, The Andersons has completed spring maintenance shutdowns at its ethanol plants and is in a good position to capitalize on higher spot pricing in the ethanol business. “We have a much more bullish outlook on ethanol than we probably talked about a quarter ago,” he said, noting that the outlook for demand has improved and the company feels it is in a good position to enjoy strong margins. “The outlook for ethanol is very good,” Bowe added.

Bowe also briefly discussed the Element LLC facility, a joint venture with ICM Inc., that was placed into receivership in April. He said market-based factors impacted profitability of facility, primarily changes in California Low Carbon Fuel Standard credits and high corn basis near the facility.

The Andersons’ renewables segment reported a pretax loss of $83 million and adjusted pretax income attributable to the company of $6 million for the first quarter, which is comparable to the same period of 2022. The Element non-cash impairment charge was $87 million, of which $44 million was the company’s share. Adjusted EBITDA for the renewables segment was $22 million for the first quarter, down from $24 million during the same period of last year.

Overall, The Andersons reported a net loss attributable to the company of $14.8 million, or 44 cents per diluted share, for the first quarter, compared to net income of $6.1 million, or 18 cents per diluted share, during the same period of 2022. Adjusted EBITDA was $55.3 million, compared to $55.8 million.