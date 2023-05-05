ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. exported 132.27 million gallons of ethanol and 898,086 metric tons of distillers grains in March, according to data released by the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service on May 4. Exports of both products were up when compared to the previous month.

The 132.27 million gallons of ethanol exported in March was up when compared to both the 104.03 million gallons exported the previous month and the 125.1 million gallons exported in March 2022.

The U.S. exported ethanol to more than three dozen countries in March. Canada was the top destination for U.S. ethanol exports at 56.56 million gallons, followed by India at 22.76 million gallons and the Netherlands at 11.35 million gallons.

The value of U.S. ethanol exports reached $341.93 million in March, up from $288.43 million in February, but down slightly from $342.16 million in March 2022.

Total U.S. ethanol exports for the first three months of 2023 reached 354.12 million gallons at a value of $956.01 million, compared to 393.66 million gallons exported during the same period of 2022 at a value of $1.02 billion.

The 898,086 metric tons of distillers grains exported in March was up from 764,494 metric tons exported in February, but down from 927,134 metric tons exported in March 2022.

The U.S. exported distillers grains to more than three dozen countries in March. Mexico was the top destination for U.S. distillers grains export at 209,812 metric tons, followed by South Korea at 127,685 metric tons, and Turkey at 103,346 metric tons.

The value of U.S. distillers grains exports reached $296.53 million in March, up from $252.82 million the previous month and $274.05 million in March of the previous year.

Total distillers grains exports for the first quarter of 2023 reached 2.43 million metric tons at a value of $802.18 million, compared to 2.88 million metric tons exported during the same period of last year at a value of $804.61 million.

Additional data is available on the USDA FAS website.