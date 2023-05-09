By U.S. Grains Council | May 09, 2023

In April, the U.S. Grains Council held the 2023 U.S. DDGS Trade Promotion Conference in Seoul, South Korea, that offered information on U.S. distillers dried grains with solubles (DDGS) and its benefits, among other topics. Ninety research and development personnel and feed ingredient buyers from the Korean feed industry participated in the conference.

“Last year, Korea was the third-largest market for U.S. DDGS. The country imported 1.13 million metric tons, bringing imports to pre-COVID levels. However, the Korea office believes there is room for an additional 400,000 metric tons of consumption expansion and continues efforts to provide the latest technical information and develop new feed markets, such as pet food and aquaculture, to increase the U.S. DDGS inclusion ratios in the compound feed industry,” said Haksoo Kim, USGC director in South Korea.

Jerry Shurson of the University of Minnesota spoke at the event, providing the latest nutritional information on U.S. DDGS, examining the use of high-protein DDGS and reminding attendees of the environmental and biosafety benefits of DDGS. Additionally, Jae-cheol Jang of Gyeongsang National University gave a presentation on U.S. DDGS utilization status and expansion opportunities in Korea.

The Council has been promoting the use of U.S. DDGS in livestock and poultry rations since 2004 to expand the number of commercial feed manufacturers using the product. While most compound feed millers in Korea have been using U.S. DDGS, their average inclusion rates are lower than the recommended levels, so the Council is working to increase DDGS inclusion rates to the recommended levels in animal diets.

“The Council’s Korea office will invite U.S. DDGS suppliers in the fall to offer one-on-one business meetings with Korean buyers and an opportunity to introduce new high protein products. We look forward to the participation of many interested DDGS suppliers,” Kim said.