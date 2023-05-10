By Renewable Fuels Association | May 10, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

The Renewable Fuels Association is pleased to welcome Propel Fuels as its newest associate member. Founded in Seattle and recruited to California by state agencies seeking to expand low-carbon fuel availability, Propel pioneered an "on-ramp" for consumers to access California's low-carbon economy, by connecting people to affordable, low-carbon fuels like the E85 ethanol blend.

“Propel Fuels has been a leader in California’s low-carbon fuels marketplace for many years and we are excited to officially welcome them to RFA’s membership ranks,” said RFA President and CEO Geoff Cooper. “Thanks to the pioneering efforts of Propel and other innovative marketers in the state, California leads the nation in the consumption of lower-cost, lower-carbon E85. The Propel team continues to demonstrate that the most environmentally friendly fuel options at the pump can also be the most affordable.”

“This industry continues to innovate,” said Propel Fuels CEO Rob Elam. “There has never been more excitement for renewable fuels. We're proud to be working alongside the RFA to bring better fuel options to people across the USA.”