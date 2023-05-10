ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. fuel ethanol production was down approximately 1 percent the week ending May 5, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration on May 10. Weekly ending stocks of fuel ethanol were down slightly.

U.S. ethanol production averaged 965,000 barrels per day the week ending May 5, down 11,000 barrels per day when compared to the 976,000 barrels per day of production reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, production for the week ending May 5 was down 26,000 barrels per day.

Weekly ending stocks of fuel ethanol fell to 23.291 million barrels the week ending May 5, down 72,000 barrels when compared to the 23.363 million barrels of stocks reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, stocks for the week ending May 5 were down 849,000 barrels.