By Renewable Fuels Association | May 17, 2023

The Renewable Fuels Association today welcomed Tad Hepner as the organization’s new Vice President of Strategy and Innovation. In this role, Hepner will lead the development and implementation of a wide range of initiatives focused on building demand and new markets for ethanol and other bio-products made by the association’s member companies.

“RFA is proud to welcome Tad to our team at such an exciting and dynamic time for the renewable fuels industry,” said RFA President and CEO Geoff Cooper. “He clearly shares our passion for finding sustainable, low-carbon solutions to the world’s most pressing energy and environmental problems. Tad’s unique experience related to new uses, emerging technologies, and non-traditional markets for ethanol will be a terrific asset to RFA and its members as we prepare for the future.”

Prior to joining RFA, Hepner led North American biofuels and derivatives business development efforts for Clariant, a Swiss multinational specialty chemical organization with technology applications in catalyst, second generation cellulosic biofuels, and new conversion biotechnologies. Hepner also held various positions at POET, ranging from scientific research to technology and business development. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in biology from the University of South Dakota and an MBA in Innovation and Entrepreneurship from the University of Sioux Falls.

“I’m really excited about capitalizing on the tremendous tailwinds our industry is seeing globally,” Hepner said. “I know that our RFA members, industry network and staff are expecting big things in the coming years. I’m here to be both a resource and an advocate for increasingly complex issues that can bring positive progress in the renewable fuels and bioproducts spaces. I’m lacing up my boots and I look forward to all that we can do together.”