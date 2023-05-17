ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. fuel ethanol production expanded by more than 2 percent the week ending May 12, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration on May 17. Stocks of fuel ethanol were down slightly.

Fuel ethanol production averaged 987,000 barrels per day the week ending May 12, up 22,000 barrels per day when compared to the 965,000 barrels per day of production reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of the previous year, production for the week ending May 12 was down 4,000 barrels per day.

Weekly ending stocks of fuel ethanol fell to 23.191 million barrels the week ending May 12, down 100,000 barrels when compared to the 23.291 million barrels of stocks reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, stocks for the week ending May 12 were down 600,000 barrels.