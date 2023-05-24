By Growth Energy | May 24, 2023

Growth Energy announced United Wisconsin Grain Producers LLC became the association’s newest producer plant member today. Annually, UWGP produces and ships 62 million gallons of ethanol to blending terminals, 2.3 million gallons of crude corn oil, and 110,000 tons of distillers grain, to local dairy and cattle operators and export destinations.



“We are delighted to add UWGP to our growing powerhouse list of Growth Energy producer members,” said Growth Energy CEO Emily Skor. “UWGP has already gotten plugged into the Growth Energy network and we look forward to continue working with them to tell our industry’s story and to promote the economic and environmental benefits of biofuels.”



“Here at UWGP, we strive every day to be ‘Best in Class’ and a leader in the ethanol industry. From our process to end product, our safety and service, our team works hard every day to maximize the value we create out of a simple kernel of corn,” said UWGP CEO Lee Olson. “Over the last 18 months, we’ve had a chance to engage the Growth Energy staff, their board of directors and many of their members on key issues for the industry and what it’s going to take to compete in the low-carbon fuel markets. Growth Energy continues to lead this industry and we are thrilled to be partnering with such an exceptional group of producers and suppliers. We look forward to working together!”