By U.S. Grains Council | May 26, 2023

Using Market Access Program and Agricultural Trade Promotion funds, the U.S. Grains Council Mexico office has been conducting some grassroots market development work for U.S. DDGS to small-scale ruminant producers in Southeast Mexico. The Council started working in this region in 2015, showing to cattle producers how they could supplement their grass-fed cattle with U.S. DDGS and achieve faster growth rates and earlier-to-market cattle.

Some examples of the Council’s outreach efforts over the past seven years include:

•Feeding trials with small cattle producers demonstrating the improved animal performance and profitability using DDGS. •Seminars with cattle associations to promote the trials and provide support to small farmers who do not get regular extension support. •Partnering with local associations in Chiapas, which completed the construction of its warehouse to store and commercialize grains and DDGS for cattle ranchers from 14 local associations. •Arranging the inauguration of the grain warehouse in Arriaga. This warehouse helps to increase the consumption of DDGS on the Chiapas coast since they are going to sell DDGS in 40-kilo bags for smaller clients. •Signing MOUs with partner companies who will act as intermediaries in the distribution of U.S. DDGS to smaller cattle producers in the region.

Total DDGS sales in this region reached 300,000 MT through the ports of Southeast Mexico, an increase of 100 percent from when the Council started the program in 2015 when sales were only 145,000 MT. The value of these exports has increased from $44 million annually to $89 million in 2022, an increase of $45 million annually due to the Council’s long-term promotion efforts.