By FS | May 30, 2023

FS, one of Brazil's leading producers of ethanol and animal feed, is expanding its business with the start-up of its third industrial unit on May 1, in the municipality of Primavera do Leste, Mato Grosso.

BRL 1.9 billion has been invested in the new plant which, during construction, generated more than 8,000 indirect jobs, in addition to 205 direct jobs in the operation. The unit's total annual production capacity is 160 million gallons of ethanol and 570,000 tons of dried distillers grains (DDG). The investment, lower than the BRL 2.3 billion originally planned, was a result of cost optimization, and the operations started-up ahead of schedule.

"We were able to work efficiently and overcome the supply chain challenges to start operations thirty days earlier than originally planned," says Rafael Abud, CEO of FS. He goes on to say that "Primavera do Leste is a truly important region for FS due to its large supply of corn, and its strategic location for distributing our products."

FS has two other industrial units in Mato Grosso, in the municipalities of Lucas do Rio Verde and Sorriso, offering a combined total production capacity of 400 million gallons of ethanol per year. With the beginning of operation of the Primavera do Leste unit, the company continues to consolidate its position as one of the largest ethanol producers in Brazil, achieving a total production capacity of 560 million gallons of ethanol annually.

Its expansion plans include the opening of more industrial units in the state of Mato Grosso, and the goal of achieving a production capacity north of 1 billion gallons of ethanol per year by 2026.

Production capacity of Primavera do Leste unit: