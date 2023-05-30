ADVERTISEMENT

The Nebraska Legislature on May 30 voted 46 to 0 to approved the Adopt the E15 Access Standard Act, a bill that aims to expand access to E15 within the sate and increase tax incentives for fuel retailers that sell higher ethanol blends.

The legislation, SB 562, was introduced on Jan. 17 and addressed during a Feb. 7 legislative hearing. The bill will now be delivered to Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen for his consideration.

Passage of LB 562 followed months of work by Growth Energy, POET, Renewable Fuels Nebraska, and other biofuel and ag leaders in the state to expand access to E15. Under the bill, requirements for new fuel sites would take effect in January 2024, while requirements for existing sites would take effect in January 2028, if the state’s blend rate remains below 14 percent. Modeled after a similar E15 access standard in Iowa, the final bill is expected to be signed into law by Governor Pillen.

“This legislation cements Nebraska’s leadership role in homegrown, renewable energy, ensuring that more drivers can enjoy savings at the pump thanks to the state’s world-class biofuel sector,” said Emily Skor, CEO of Growth Energy. “We’re grateful to Senator Dorn, Governor Pillen, and other leaders in the legislature for working to get this important new law over the finish line. Growth Energy looks forward to working alongside our farm and retail partners to fully unleash E15 in Nebraska, boost the state’s rural economy, and cut fuel costs for working families.”

“The Biden administration should take a page from Governor Pillen’s leadership on this issue and move quickly to ensure permanent, nationwide access to cleaner, more affordable E15 fuel,” Skor added. “We’re excited to see Governor Pillen emerge so quickly as one of rural America’s most effective biofuel champions.”

According to POET, the average retail price of E15 in Nebraska was 17 cents less per gallon than E10 last year. POET also noted that a recent study showed transitioning from E10 to E15 could save Nebraskans $55 million annually. A statewide shift to E15 would also increase corn demand by 14.5 million bushels per year, boosting economic activity in Nebraska by more than $143 million annually and supporting more than 3,000 jobs.

“Ensuring the freedom to fuel up with E15 will drive economic opportunities across Nebraska from farms to filling stations,” said Joshua Shields, senior vice president at POET. “E15 access will grow in-state demand for corn and bioethanol and put Nebraskans’ hard-earned gas money to work across the state.”

“Governor Pillen, Senator Dorn, and the Nebraska legislature showed tremendous leadership and delivered a major win for Nebraska’s farmers, fuel consumers, and the economy,” Shields added. “We are proud to see Nebraska continuing the drive toward energy independence fueled by American-made E15.”

A full copy of the bill is available on the Nebraska Legislature website.