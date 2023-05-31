By Whitefox Technologies | May 31, 2023

Whitefox Technologies is pleased to announce that The Andersons Inc. has successfully installed the Whitefox ICE membrane dehydration system at its ethanol plant located in Denison, Iowa. This is Whitefox’s 11 installation in the U.S., and its fourth installation in Iowa.

Bill Krueger, chief operating officer and president of The Andersons Trade and Processing, states, “We have been evaluating Whitefox technology for some time, and saw that the system aligned with our goals for upgrading the Denison plant which include lower steam use and energy cost per gallon. It also helps to drive our objective of reducing carbon intensity across our production facilities. I am excited that this project is now completed as it addresses several of our strategic priorities.”

The Whitefox ICE system treats existing recycling streams to both free up and debottleneck distillation-dehydration capacity, enabling The Andersons and other producers to lower natural gas usage, cut carbon emissions, improve plant cooling, and increase potential production capacity depending on the system design. Whitefox ICE is integrated into existing corn ethanol production plants with minimal disruption and a small footprint.

Malcolm Rock, Whitefox chief operating officer, commented that “the goal of this installation is to decrease carbon emissions by reducing steam consumption per gallon of ethanol produced. Our process engineers have designed a tailored solution which fits the distinctive features of the Denison plant integrating heat where possible. Together with The Andersons, I am pleased to see the final stages of the project coming together. It has been a real pleasure to work with Bill Krueger, and the team at the Denison plant.”