By Ethanol Producer Magazine | June 14, 2023

Team M3 Maintenance Managers meeting set for early August

What started over 15 years ago as a resource for ethanol plant maintenance managers has expanded to a multi-day gathering and growing exposition that features multiple plant improvement sessions and vendor booths.



The 2023 Team M3 Maintenance Managers meeting will take place August 1-3 at the Marriott Riverfront Conference Center in South Sioux City, Nebraska. The event will once again feature educational sessions and over 100 exhibiting companies providing technology, equipment and services to the industry.

“With predictive and preventative maintenance being more important than ever to our maturing fleet of ethanol biorefineries, the M3 Maintenance Managers meeting is truly a vital gathering of professionals in the space,” said Jon Osland, event organizer and maintenance manager at Highwater Ethanol, a 70 MMgy ethanol plant in Lamberton, Minnesota.





POET partners exclusively with Midwest Commodities

POET, the world’s largest producer of biofuels and a leading producer of bioproducts, announced the signing of an exclusive partnership agreement with Midwest Commodities in Detroit, Michigan. As part of the agreement, Midwest Commodities will provide DDGS truck-to-container transload services solely to POET so that POET can more efficiently serve its global customer base.



“At POET, we pride ourselves in bringing high-quality, sustainable bioproducts to customers all over the world,” said Greg Breukelman, president of POET Bioproducts. “This partnership with Midwest Commodities will assist us in our mission of providing our international customers the best possible service with the most dependable and efficient supply chains. This is especially important as we face global supply challenges.”





Bowdish to provide management services to LSCP

Little Sioux Corn Processors (LSCP) has contracted with N Bowdish Company to provide asset management services for its facility in Marcus, Iowa. Nick Bowdish, president and CEO of his namesake company, will lead LSCP, beginning July 1, as president and CEO. LSCP joins Elite Octane, in Atlantic, Iowa, and Siouxland Ethanol, in Jackson, Nebraska, in a growing list of companies under Bowdish’s leadership.



“We are pleased to engage N Bowdish Company as we position our business for continued success,” said Ron Wetherell, longtime board chair at LSCP. “Nick has a successful track record and the ability to keep LSCP on an upward trajectory from the solid foundation built by Steve Roe (who is retiring).”





Verbio acquires South Bend Ethanol

Verbio North America Holdings Corp. has closed on a purchase agreement with Mercuria Investments U.S. Inc. to acquire South Bend Ethanol LLC, an operating 100 MMgy ethanol plant located in South Bend, Indiana. As a global leader in the renewable energy industry, this will be Verbio`s second U.S. production facility following the successful commissioning of its Nevada, Iowa, plant. Verbio intends to subsequently expand and develop the plant into a modern biorefinery at an estimated total investment of $230 million.



“We are excited about the opportunity to integrate the production of ethanol with renewable natural gas (RNG) in the state of Indiana,” comments Stefan Schreiber, executive board member for North America of Verbio AG, the German based parent company. “We believe this transaction provides an excellent path for Verbio to further strengthen its North America business and growth strategy. The site offers a competitive location as well as existing infrastructure and meets our requirements for access to the natural gas grid, electricity, feedstock sources and water supply.”