Despite federal support for electric vehicles (EVs), lower-carbon biofuels will remain vital to decarbonizing transportation for decades to come.

By Emily Skor | June 14, 2023

When the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) released its new emissions-reduction plan for cars and trucks, EPA Administrator Michael Regan claimed that “we're not prescribing any mandate and we're not driving any particular technology out of business.” That would be a wise course. Any plan that limits the flexibility of automakers to pursue multiple technologies risks leaving millions of tons of carbon reductions on the table.



Despite Administrator Regan’s assurances, EPA’s proposal would, as a practical matter, leave automakers with few choices regarding the kinds of cars they can sell and, in turn, leave consumers with few choices regarding the kinds of cars they can buy. EPA acknowledges that one potential pathway to achieve the proposed emissions standards would require EVs to account for 67 percent of new light-duty vehicle sales and 46 percent of new medium-duty vehicle sales in model year 2032.

Even if those figures come to fruition, it doesn't change the fact that even the most aggressive estimates of EV adoption suggest that internal combustion engines will still occupy more than half of the light-duty vehicles on the road by 2040.



Given these realities, lower-carbon biofuels will remain vital to decarbonizing transportation for decades to come. It’s a mistake for EPA to ignore biofuels’ track record of success and their unmatched ability to lower emissions right now and into the future.



Biofuels like bioethanol offer immediate climate benefits while also reducing emissions of particulate matter, carbon monoxide, and other smog-forming pollutants linked to cancer and other negative health outcomes. They should be a mainstay of any climate strategy looking to attain net-zero emissions by 2050.



To harness those benefits, we’re calling on EPA to revise its proposed rule and embrace innovative strategies for decarbonizing transportation with clean, affordable biofuels.



To start, EPA could easily accelerate the deployment of E15. Nationwide access to E15 could help reduce carbon emissions by more than 17.62 million tons—the equivalent of taking 3.85 million cars off the road each year. To capture those benefits, EPA must lift outdated restrictions and provide U.S. consumers with greater access to the fuel as Growth Energy pointed out during our testimony at the EPA’s hearing this May.



EPA should also promote high-octane, midlevel ethanol blends like E30. The science supporting the benefits of a high-octane fuel, and specifically a midlevel ethanol blend in the E25-E30 range, in conjunction with a high-compression ratio engine, has been well-explored by the national laboratories, automobile manufacturers, and other scientific institutions. EPA can help automakers take advantage of midlevel blends by raising octane standards and approving their use for vehicle certification.

In addition, we’re calling on EPA to expand access to E85 and Flex Fuel Vehicles (FFVs). E85 will promote even further reductions in greenhouse gas and air toxic emissions, as well as lower consumer costs (in recent years, E85 has sold at nearly $2 less per gallon in some markets). Given the considerable benefits, EPA should ensure the continued production of FFVs in conjunction with the growing use of E85.



EPA has time to do this right. The agency is accepting comments until at least July 5, and we urge all biofuel supporters and their and champions in Congress to join Growth Energy in reminding EPA why it must support the greatest possible range of technologies and low-carbon fuels—particularly those that support hundreds of thousands of American jobs.





Author: Emily Skor

CEO, Growth Energy

