By Renewable Fuels Association | June 08, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

The industry keynote address by President and CEO Geoff Cooper headlines the Renewable Fuels Association’s busy list of activities during the 39th annual Fuel Ethanol Workshop and Expo conference, taking place June 12–14 in Omaha. As part of this year’s event, RFA will also be showcasing its new Flex-Fuel Plug-In Hybrid EV at the Expo.

“Each year, the Fuel Ethanol Workshop and Expo provides another terrific opportunity for renewable fuel leaders to come together, and I’m looking forward to sharing a message that celebrates our recent successes and examines the many opportunities in front of us,” said RFA President and CEO Geoff Cooper. “From sustainable aviation fuels to carbon capture to plug-in hybrid FFVs, this is a time of remarkable innovation and advancement in the ethanol industry, and I am excited to be sharing RFA’s vision for the future.”

In addition to Cooper’s address Tuesday morning, June 13, RFA speakers this year include Vice President for Strategy and Innovation Tad Hepner, who will trace the industry’s path to net-zero carbon emissions in a Monday afternoon panel. Also, Senior Vice President for Government and Public Affairs Troy Bredenkamp will serve on the annual association leadership panel after Tuesday morning’s keynote. The event will also include a meet-and-greet reception for members of RFA’s committees on Monday evening, while RFA’s Young Professionals Network will be holding a networking cocktail hour in conjunction with Renewable Fuels Nebraska.

RFA’s booth at the FEW Expo is No. 1101, right inside the main entrance. Also attending from RFA in addition to the three speakers are Robert White, vice president for industry relations, and Justin Schultz, director of environment, health and safety.