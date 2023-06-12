By Fluid Quip Technologies | June 12, 2023

Fluid Quip Technologies, a global leader in advanced technologies for the biofuels and biochemical industries, announced the successful start-up of their cutting-edge LED (low energy distillation) and GNS (grain neutral spirits) technologies at the Three Rivers Energy facility in Coshocton, Ohio.

“Our LED and GNS systems are revolutionary advancements in alcohol production, designed to enhance operational efficiency, including through lowered energy usage within the ultra-pure and fuel grade alcohol production process, increasing the profitability of plants and shrinking their carbon footprint,” said John Kwik, EVP product technology at Fluid Quip Technologies. “The deployment of these technologies at the Three Rivers Energy facility marks a significant milestone in the biofuels industry and showcases FQT's commitment to driving innovation and sustainability through engineered solutions.”

LED’s innovative process balances the amount of energy used and reclaimed within the alcohol production process, for a total energy savings of up to 40 percent. The technology can be integrated into current alcohol systems to achieve a more sustainable production model, a lower carbon footprint and enhanced profitability.

Complementing the LED system, FQT’s GNS technology provides a unique approach to optimizing high purity beverage grade alcohol production. The system is designed to achieve ultra-pure alcohol specifications within the first 24 hours of start-up.

“The successful startup of our LED and GNS technologies at the Three Rivers Energy facility marks a pivotal moment for Fluid Quip Technologies and the biofuels industry as a whole," said Neal Jakel, president of Fluid Quip Technologies. “We are thrilled to collaborate with Three Rivers Energy and provide them with state-of-the-art solutions that will drive efficiency, improve profitability, and contribute to a more sustainable future."

Three Rivers Energy is a leading producer of corn-based ethanol, committed to producing high-quality renewable fuels while minimizing its environmental impact. The installation of FQT’s LED and GNS systems aligns with their mission, enabling them to enhance their production capabilities, reduce energy consumption, and optimize their resource utilization.

FQT’s LED and GNS systems have already garnered significant interest from the biofuels industry. FQT remains committed to advancing sustainable solutions, empowering biofuels producers to unlock their full potential and contribute to a greener future.

For more information about FQT and their breakthrough LED and GNS systems, please visit www.fluidquiptechnologies.com.