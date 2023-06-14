ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. fuel ethanol production fell by nearly 2 percent the week ending June 9, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration on June 14. Ethanol stocks were down more than 3 percent and exports were down 22 percent when compared to the previous week.

Fuel ethanol production averaged 1.018 million barrels per day the week ending June 9, down 18,000 barrels per day when compared to the 1.036 million barrels per day of production reported the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, production was down 42,000 barrels per day.

Weekly ending stocks of fuel ethanol fell to 22.226 million barrels the week ending June 9, down 722,000 barrels when compared to the 22.948 million barrels of stocks reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of last year, stocks for the week ending June 9 were down 971,000 barrels per day.

Fuel ethanol exports were at 76,000 barrels per day the week ending June 9, down 21,000 barrels per day when compared to the 97,000 barrels per day of exports reported for the previous week. Data on weekly ethanol exports is not available for the corresponding week of 2022 as the EIA began reporting weekly data on fuel ethanol exports in June 2023. EIA data indicates no fuel ethanol imports were reported for the week ending June 9.