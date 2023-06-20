By Renewable Fuels Association | June 20, 2023

The Renewable Fuels Association is proud to welcome its newest producer member, Aztalan Bio LLC, with operations based in Jefferson, Wisconsin. After completing significant technology upgrades, Aztalan Bio's ethanol biorefinery is expected to begin production in October with an initial capacity of 110 million gallons per year.

“We are honored that Aztalan Bio has chosen to join the RFA and we look forward to working closely with the company as it gears up for production,” said RFA President and CEO Geoff Cooper. “The Aztalan team has an innovative approach to biorefining that will put them on the leading edge of the transition to low- and zero-carbon renewable fuels. We’re also excited to see Aztalan bringing the economic benefits of biofuels—including good jobs and expanded market opportunities for local farmers—back to the local community.”

“Aztalan Bio is excited to join the RFA as we bring our facility online,” said Jeff Oestmann, CEO of Aztalan Bio and Vice Chair of RFA’s Board of Directors. “We have plans to expand in the coming years, with ambitious targets to diversify our production. With a vision to transform our ethanol plant into a pioneering biorefinery, we are aptly naming this bold venture ‘the next generation of biorefineries’.”

With the induction of Aztalan Bio into the RFA, RFA strengthens its commitment to fostering a robust, sustainable, and clean energy sector. By working collaboratively with Aztalan Bio and its other members, the RFA aims to drive innovation, inspire change, and create a sustainable energy future for all.

Click here for more information on Aztalan Bio, which is a subsidiary of Ireland’s ClonBio Group Limited. Click here for more information on the value of an RFA membership and click here for a list of current members. All RFA producer members have voting rights on the RFA Board of Directors, which develops the association’s policies and priorities. Members also participate in industry events and networking opportunities; receive routine updates on legislative, market development, membership, education and outreach, technical and research, and communications issues; and inclusion in the member directories. They also can participate in RFA’s member-run committees and provide input on RFA policy, activities, and priorities.