By Iowa Renewable Fuels Association | June 20, 2023

Iowa Renewable Fuels Association today called upon the U.S. EPA to finalize its proposed rule to approve the Midwest Governors’ Year-Round E15 fix. The public comment period on the proposed rule closed April 20, two months ago today.

“At this point, there is no excuse for further delays in approving the Midwest Governors’ E15 fix,” stated IRFA Executive Director Monte Shaw. “The law is clear. The proposed rule was straightforward. There were no germane negative comments. This rule should be final by now. The EPA is 11 months overdue and counting.”

In April of 2022, eight Midwest Governors, led by Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds, exercised their Clean Air Act (CAA) authority to equalize the summer regulations for E10 and E15. By law, EPA should have approved this action after no more than 90 days. Defying the Congressional deadline, EPA waited 10 months to propose a rule, which has still not been made final.

“We are grateful the EPA provided an emergency solution for this summer, but retailers and consumers deserve the certainty this rule would provide going forward,” stated Shaw. “E15 saves consumers at the pump, reduces tailpipe emissions, promotes Midwest agriculture, and lowers carbon emissions. I commend the governors for their patience during this process, but there is simply no justification for further delays. The EPA must follow the law.”

The congressionally mandated 90-day deadline for the EPA to finalize the governors’ action ended July 27, 2022. Governor Reynolds called for immediate action by the White House on January 17, 2023. Midwest attorneys general followed suit and called upon the White House for action on January 27, 2023. On February 9, 2023, Midwest members of congress urged the White House to act.