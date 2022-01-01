By Minnesota Bio-Fuels Association | January 17, 2022

The Minnesota Bio-Fuels Association (MN Bio-Fuels) released its 2021 Annual Report on Jan. 14.

The report details the work carried out by MN Bio-Fuels in the areas of advocacy, communications and fuel supply chain in Minnesota in 2021.

“As 2021 drew to a close, the ethanol industry in Minnesota continued to come back strong from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Tim Rudnicki, executive director of MN Bio-Fuels.

This, he said, was illustrated in Minnesota’s E15 sales in 2021.

As of Nov 30, 2021, the volume of E15 sold in Minnesota last year was 78.94 million gallons, exceeding the 74.39 million gallons sold for the whole of 2020.

Going into 2022, Rudnicki said the ethanol industry faces new opportunities for growth while challenges such as a possible summertime restriction on E15 sales remain.

“In 2022, we will have the opportunity to work with our state agency partners to tap into the $100 million in biofuel infrastructure funding grants announced by the USDA,” he said.

Read the MN Bio-Fuels 2021 Annual Report here.