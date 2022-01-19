By Growth Energy | January 19, 2022

U.S. EPA Michael Regan has appointed Growth Energy’s Senior Vice President of Regulatory Affairs Chris Bliley to EPA’s Mobile Sources Technical Review Subcommittee. The subcommittee provides the Clean Air Act Advisory Committee with independent advice and recommendations on the scientific and technical aspects of EPA programs related to mobile-source air pollution and motor vehicles and engine fuels.

Growth Energy CEO Emily Skor congratulated Bliley on his appointment:

“With decades of experience at EPA, Congress, and in the biofuels industry under his belt, I can’t think of a more well-suited person to serve on this subcommittee than Chris Bliley,” said Skor. “Bliley leads our team and the association’s 92 biorefineries in working with EPA to recognize the economic and environmental benefits of ethanol in the agency’s proposals and regulations. With the continued role of biofuels and higher biofuel blended fuel options in lowering emissions, it’s important to have a seat at the table on EPA’s MSTR Subcommittee, and I look forward to Chris’ important contributions.”

Bliley thanked EPA and Regan for his appointment:

“I’m honored to join the MSTR Subcommittee and serve in an advisory role to EPA and to their efforts related to emission modeling and engine fuel policy,” said Bliley. “Throughout my career, I’ve enjoyed the opportunity to work with EPA staff, leadership, and many others around the development of rules and regulations related to the Clean Air Act. I look forward to continuing this important work along with my other subcommittee members.”

Prior to joining Growth Energy in 2011, Bliley was a director at the Nussle Group, a Washington, D.C.-based consulting firm. He served as the associate administrator of the EPA running the agency’s Office of Congressional and Intergovernmental Relations from 2007 until 2009 under President George W. Bush. He was also chief of staff and legislative director for Rep. Jim Nussle.