Nearly 19.86 billion renewable identification numbers (RINS) were generated under the Renewable Fuel Standard in 2021, according to data released by the U.S. EPA on Jan. 20. RIN generation for 2021 was up when compared to both the 18.32 billion RINs generated in 2020 and the 19.81 billion RINs generated in 2019.

More than 10.42 million D3 cellulosic biofuel RINs were generated in December, including 39.92 million generated for compressed renewable natural gas (RNG) by domestic producers, 8.98 million generated for liquefied RNG by domestic producers, 2.61 million generated for compressed RNG by importers, 403,336 generated for liquefied RNG by importers, and 185,000 generated for cellulosic ethanol by domestic producers.

Total D3 RIN generation for 2021 was at 519.17 million, up from both 505.87 million in 2020 and 414.12 million in 2019. The volume generated in 2021 includes 409.44 million generated for compressed RNG by domestic producers, 76 million generated for liquefied RNG by domestic producers, 30.82 million generated for compressed RNG by importers, 2.37 generated for liquefied RNG by importers, and 554,278 generated for cellulosic ethanol by domestic producers.

More than 576.04 million D4 biobased diesel RINs were generated in December, including 246.93 million generated for biodiesel by domestic producers, 176.5 million generated for nonester renewable diesel by domestic producers, 76.89 million generated for biodiesel by importers, 74.95 million generated for renewable diesel by foreign entities, 493,605 generated for renewable jet fuel by domestic producers, and 272,576 generated for renewable heating oil by domestic producers.

Total D4 RIN generation for last year reached 4.86 billion, up from both 4.49 billion generated in 2020 and 4.15 billion generated in 2019. The volume generated in 2021 includes 2.55 billion generated for biodiesel by domestic producers, 1.33 billion generated for nonester renewable diesel by domestic producers, 658.13 million generated for nonester renewable diesel by foreign entities, 312.68 million generated for biodiesel by importers, 8.03 million generated for renewable jet fuel by domestic producers, 4.68 million generated for nonester renewable diesel by importers, and 272,576 generated for renewable heating oil by domestic producers.

Nearly 21.49 million D5 advanced biofuel RINs were generated in December, including 11.85 million generated for renewable diesel by domestic producers, 6.17 million generated for naphtha by domestic producers, 2.56 million generated for ethanol by domestic producers, 472,308 generated for LGP by domestic producers, 282,584 generated for renewable heating oil by domestic producers, and 155,138 generated for compressed RNG by domestic producers.

Total D5 RIN generation for 2021 reached 225.13 million, down from 335.24 million in 2020 and 322.34 million in 2019. The volume generated in 2021 includes 98.99 million generated for nonester renewable diesel by domestic producers, 59.51 million generated for ethanol by importers, 32.44 million generated for naphtha by domestic producers, 26.02 million generated for ethanol by domestic producers, 4.52 million generated for LPG by domestic producers, 2.16 million generated for renewable heating oil by domestic producers, and 1.48 million generated for compressed RNG by domestic producers.

Nearly 1.3 billion D6 renewable fuel RINs were generated in December, including 1.29 billion generated for ethanol by domestic producers and 7.72 million generated for nonester renewable diesel by foreign entities.

Total D6 RIN generation was at 14.25 billion last year, up from 12.99 billion in 2020, but down from 14.93 billion in 2019.The volume generated in 2021 includes 14.11 billion generated for ethanol by domestic producers, 134.67 million generated for nonester renewable diesel by foreign entities, and 11.22 million generated for ethanol by importers.

According to EPA, 180,745 D7 cellulosic diesel RINs were generated in December, all for cellulosic heating oil by importers. Total D7 RIN generation for 2021 reached 347,518, all generated for cellulosic heating oil by importers. Only 55,892 D7 RINs were generated in 2020, with 1.32 million generated in 2019.

More than 18.64 billion RINS were generated by domestic producers in 2021, up from both 17.03 billion in 2020 and 18.57 billion in 2019. Foreign entities generated 792.8 million RINs in 2021, up from both 740.1 million in 2020 and 714.4 million in 2019. Importers generated 421.71 million RINs last year, down from 546.37 million in 2020 and 527.36 million in 2019.

