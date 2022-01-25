By Growth Energy | January 25, 2022

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced today that Growth Energy CEO Emily Skor will speak at the 98th Agricultural Outlook Forum, “New Paths to Sustainability and Productivity Growth.” Skor will be a featured panelist during this year’s plenary session titled, “Growing Opportunities for Climate Smart, Sustainable Agriculture Systems,” which will be live streamed at 9:45 to 11:45 a.m. EST on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.

“We appreciate the opportunity to discuss the vital role biofuels play in supporting the productivity of our farmers, driving progress toward our climate goals, and encouraging further adoption of sustainable farming practices across the agriculture sector,” said Skor. “Given the uncertainties still confronting rural families, there’s no better time to double-down on affordable, low-carbon biofuels that can immediately reduce carbon emissions for cars on the road today. Now more than ever, we need to harness every opportunity to advance President Biden’s pledge to ‘honor the critical role the renewable fuel industry plays in supporting the rural economy and the leadership role American agriculture will play in our fight against climate change.’”

The forum, which has been hosted by USDA since 1923, serves as a unique platform to facilitate discussions on key issues and emerging topics impacting the agricultural industry. Joining Skor as panelists during the plenary session are David Allen, VP of Sustainability at PepsiCo Foods North America; Elena Rice, Chief Scientific Officer of Genus, PLC; Glenda Humiston, Vice President, Agriculture and Natural Resources at University of California; and Mike McCloskey, Co-Founder and CEO of Select Milk Producers. Register here to attend.