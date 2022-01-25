By Poet | January 25, 2022

Poet, the world’s largest biofuels producer, completed construction on an addition to its Poet Bioprocessing – Portland facility. This addition allows the facility to capture renewable CO2, a co-product of Poet’s bioethanol production process, to be sold for commercial use.

Poet’s renewable CO2 is a part of the all-natural Poet Pure line of bioproducts that meets the most stringent requirements for quality and purity. It is the highest-grade sustainable liquid carbon dioxide on the market.

“Carbon capture has proven to be not only a really exciting business opportunity for POET, but it’s great for the planet as well,” said Brad Jones, Poet’s director of business development CO2. “CO2 is already a part of the natural growing cycle of corn. The CO2 our facilities produce is reabsorbed by the upcoming corn crop, meaning no new CO2 is added to the atmosphere. So our regenerative process results in a CO2 product that’s one of the most sustainable on the market.”

Poet is one of the fastest-growing renewable CO2 businesses in the United States. The company currently supplies a nationwide customer base with CO2 applications, including beverage carbonation, food processing, municipal water treatment, fire suppression, and various industrial uses.

“Poet’s bioethanol production process utilizes the entire corn kernel,” said Jones. “The starch produces bioethanol, while the remaining protein, oil and micronutrients go towards our other bioproducts. Poet’s mission is to work in rhythm with nature to make the world a more sustainable place, and this addition to the Portland facility brings us another step closer to our carbon goals and enables us to increase the availability of our Earth-friendly CO2.”

To read more about Poet’s commitment to sustainability, please visit https://poet.com/sustainability