U.S. fuel ethanol production fell by approximately 2 percent the week ending Jan. 21, according to data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration on Jan. 26. Stocks of fuel ethanol expanded by nearly 4 percent.

Fuel ethanol production averaged 1.035 million barrels per day the week ending Jan. 21, down 18,000 barrels per day when compared to the 1.053 million barrels per day of production reported for the previous week. When compared to the same week of 2021, production for the week ending Jan. 21 was up 102,000 barrels per day.

Stocks of fuel ethanol expanded to 24.476 million barrels the week ending Jan. 21, up 884,000 barrels when compared to the 23.592 million barrels reported for the previous week, and the highest level since May 2020. When compared to the same week of last year, stocks for the week ending Jan. 21 were up 874,000 barrels.