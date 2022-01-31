By Renewable Fuels Association | January 31, 2022

The Renewable Fuels Association today welcomed Farmers Business Network/Gradable as its newest associate member. FBN is an independent ag tech platform and farmer-to-farmer network with a mission to power the prosperity of family farmers around the world while working towards a sustainable future. Its products and services include crop inputs such as seed, crop protection, and livestock feed and health products; financial products including loans, crop insurance, and health insurance; and sustainability solutions through the Gradable platform, including carbon and environmental market opportunities.

“We’re excited to welcome FBN and Gradable to the RFA team. We look forward to working with them as the ethanol industry continues to develop new and creative solutions to address emerging market opportunities and challenges,” said Renewable Fuels Association President and CEO Geoff Cooper. “As ethanol’s role in reducing carbon emissions continues to grow in importance, it is crucial that renewable fuel producers and farmers have the tools to track and quantify the low-carbon benefits of innovative practices and technologies. FBN and Gradable bring those tools and solutions to the table.”

“Farmers Business Network is excited to join the Renewable Fuels Association,” said Ken Barbic, FBN’s head of policy and global government relations. “At this time, farmers are facing challenges to their profitability from many different angles. Effective biofuel policy and market opportunities are key to stabilizing that profitability mix for many growers and we are excited to work together with RFA on these issues. Additionally, FBN and Gradable are working to provide growers with premium market opportunities through quantifiable practices that lead to reductions in carbon intensity, and we believe biofuels hold tremendous promise in this effort. FBN is eager to expand our work with RFA to achieve positive outcomes that benefit both the biofuel sector and the family farmers who support it.”

