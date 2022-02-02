By Renewable Fuels Association | February 02, 2022

In the wake of a successful flex-fuel Jeep Wrangler project, the Renewable Fuels Association is once again working with Hauk Designs on a new project that takes higher blends of ethanol to new places. This year, RFA and the Missouri Corn Merchandising Council are working together on a new Can-Am X3 project running on low-carbon E85 fuel, to be featured on Season 4 of the popular Hauk Machines television program.

A teaser for Season 4, showing the Can-Am playing in the snow before this project started and also showing off the 1200-hp RFA flex-fuel Jeep Wrangler, is now available online. Mini-episodes of the show will air on RFA social media when available.

“Kenny Hauk and his team once again helped us with an exciting project that will show the power of ethanol for those who like to take their fun off-road,” said RFA Vice President for Industry Relations Robert White. “As with all our projects, we want to demonstrate the many benefits of renewable fuels like ethanol and show how they can be used in recreational vehicles, whether those are Can-Am UTVs, motorcycles, snowmobiles, or fishing boats.”

“We are proud to partner with the Renewable Fuels Association and Hauk Designs on this exciting project to showcase ethanol’s performance in some of the toughest terrains,” said Clint Stephens, chairman of the Missouri Corn Merchandising Council and corn farmer from Advance, Missouri. “Powered by high-octane, low-carbon, and locally grown E85, the bold new look of this side-by-side will help reach an audience that might not otherwise hear our message.”

Kenny Hauk, owner of Hauk Designs, noted the power advantage from E85 that he also experienced with the RFA Jeep Wrangler project. “The power increase by switching to E85 was impressive. As a driver, you could feel the difference.”

The project is the latest in RFA’s long-running efforts to show the versatility and value of ethanol as a low-carbon, high-performance fuel in many different vehicles. In addition to the Kenny Hauk projects, RFA has worked with Paul Teutul Jr. on an E85 motorcycle that was featured on the worldwide American Chopper program and showcased at the famous Sturgis Motorcycle Rally , as well as up-and-coming UTV racer Derek Tidd on educating off-roaders about the use of ethanol fuels in the UTV racing circuit. In addition, RFA and the Missouri Corn Merchandising Council have teamed up to promote the use of ethanol blends for fishing boats via the Crappie Masters tournament trail.