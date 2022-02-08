ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. exported 117.93 million gallons of ethanol and 933,882 metric tons of distillers grains in December according to data released by the USDA Foreign Agricultural Service on Feb. 8. Exports of both products were up when compared to December 2020.

The 117.93 million gallons of U.S. ethanol exported in December was down from 149.44 million gallons exported in November, but up when compared to the 112.87 million gallons exported in December 2020.

The U.S. exported ethanol to 40 countries in December. Canada was the top destination for U.S. ethanol at 36.33 million gallons, followed by India at 15.94 million gallons and South Korea at 14.3 million gallons.

The value of U.S. ethanol exports was at $334.91 million in December, down from $391.95 million the previous month, but up from $190.06 million in December 2020.

The U.S. exported a total of 1.24 billion gallons of ethanol last year at a value of $2.77 billion, compared to 1.31 billion gallons exported in 2020 at a value of $2.29 billion.

The 933,882 metric tons of distillers grains exported in December was down from 1.02 million metric tons in November, but up when compared to the 864,059 metric tons exported in December 2020.

The U.S. exported distllers grains to more than 30 countries in December. Mexico was the top destination at 166,756 metric tons, followed by South Korea at 130,754 metric tons and Vietnam at 103,518 metric tons.

The value of U.S. distillers grains exports increased to $248.85 million in December, up from $247.4 million the previous month and $202.7 million in December 2020.

Total U.S. distillers grains exports for 2021 reached 11.6 million metric tons at a value of nearly $3 billion, compared to 10.93 million metric tons exported in 2020 at a value of $2.33 billion.

Additional data is available on the USDA FAS website.