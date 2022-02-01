By American Coalition for Ethanol | February 09, 2022

ADVERTISEMENT

The American Coalition for Ethanol announces staff changes at the organization’s office in Sioux Falls, including the hiring of Ashley Borchert, former digital marketing and social media intern at Midcontinent Communications (Midco), to serve as communications manager, and the shifting of Ron Lamberty’s role from senior vice president and market development director to chief marketing officer (CMO).

Borchert joins the organization this year after former Communications Director Katie Muckenhirn took on the role as ACE’s vice president of public affairs last fall. Borchert manages ACE’s communications department and supports its member services. She handles the organization’s social media platforms, assists with media and member relations, along with other communication activities, including ACE websites, Ethanol Today magazine, and events and advocacy efforts.

“I’m proud to work for an organization like ACE with a strong mission,” Borchert said. “I’m excited to learn more about the industry and its people and contribute to ACE’s mission. I’m also thankful for the opportunity to work with the fantastic people that make up the ACE staff, board and members, and I am looking forward to making more connections.”

Borchert grew up in rural Minnesota and joins the ACE staff after graduating from Augustana University with B.A.s in communications and media studies, as well as completing a digital marketing and social media internship with Midco.

Additionally, ACE’s longtime employee Ron Lamberty is shifting his role to serve as the organization’s chief marketing officer, responsible for the planning and implementation of ACE’s market development and member relations efforts. As CMO, he’ll continue leading ethanol business development in the fuel marketing sector and build strategic relationships with current and prospective ACE members.

“Ethanol plants’ product offerings are constantly evolving in response to emerging market opportunities,” Lamberty said. “With these growing market possibilities, ACE has the experience to help communicate product benefits, identify and educate potential buyers, and ensure public policy provides access and a level playing field for our members’ products. As CMO, I’ll make sure we’re doing all we can to continue to expand markets for ethanol and other products for our members.”